Dell (leg) ran and performed drills Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Dell is recovering from what has been described as a "clean flesh wound" to his left leg sustained as an innocent bystander in a shooting in Florida in late April. The wideout's workout Saturday suggests that he's progressing well and confirms previous reports that the wound was minor. Given his activity Saturday, there appears to be a chance that Dell could participate in the Texans' OTAs, which begin Monday.