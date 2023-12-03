Dell (calf) is expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Dell is officially listed as questionable for Week 13, but reports have consistently been positive about his prospects of playing. The rookie wideout has scored in four consecutive weeks and gone over 100 receiving yards twice in that span. For one of the few occasions all season, Houston is expected to have each of its top six wideouts available Sunday; like Dell, Noah Brown (knee) is also listed as questionable, but both should be officially ruled in for the Week 13 contest upon the release of the Texans' inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff.