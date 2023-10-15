Dell (concussion), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, isn't expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Dell missed practices Wednesday and Thursday before returning to the field as a limited participant Friday. Though he didn't put in a full practice this week, Dell took a questionable tag into the weekend, but Schefter's report suggests that the rookie wideout didn't clear the five- step concussion protocol. Dell will likely be inactive for Sunday's contest, but his status won't be confirmed until Houston releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the game's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. If Dell is sidelined, Noah Brown, John Metchie and Xavier Hutchinson could be in store for expanded roles behind Nico Collins and Robert Woods (ribs).