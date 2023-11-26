Dell caught five of eight targets for 50 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Jaguars. He added 12 yards on one rushing attempt.

Dell scored Houston's first points with a seven-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. He had a 62-yard catch negated by an illegal shift penalty and another would-be long reception ruled an incomplete pass after a Houston challenge, so Dell came close to having an even more productive game. As it is, Dell still extended his touchdown streak to four games, and the rookie wide receiver has caught 25 of 43 targets for 369 yards and five touchdowns over that span. Dell has also provided double-digit rushing yards in four of the past seven games heading into a Week 13 home game against the Broncos.