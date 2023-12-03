Dell was diagnosed with a fractured left fibula after exiting Sunday's 22-17 win over the Broncos with what the Texans listed as an ankle injury, league sources tell Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. The wideout is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans will likely provide further details on Dell's injury after the game, but the rookie third-round pick out of Houston looks set to sit out the rest of the 2023 campaign after X-rays revealed structural damage to his left leg. Dell -- who had been listed as questionable heading into the day with a calf injury -- didn't draw any targets before exiting late in the first quarter, when he got tangled up in the scrum during Dameon Pierce's three-yard touchdown run. After he recorded 47 catches for 709 yards and a franchise rookie record seven touchdowns on 75 targets through the first 11 games of his career, Dell will be a big missing piece in the Houston passing attack in the weeks to come. His absence should clear the way for both Robert Woods and Noah Brown to have regular roles in three-receiver sets alongside Nico Collins.