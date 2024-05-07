Texans Chief Executive Officer Cal McNair indicated Monday that Dell (leg) is expected to make a "full recovery" from what the team has described as a minor wound that occurred during an April 27th shooting, the Associated Press reports.

Though McNair didn't provide details on the nature of the wideout's injury, he noted "it looks like Tank will make a full recovery. We saw him in the office the other day and he looked good, in good spirits. But he'll have to rehab and get back to where he was." Per the report, Dell has recovered from a fibula injury that he sustained last December, but it remains to be seen if the 2023 third-rounder's participation in the Texans' upcoming OTAs will be impacted by the wound he sustained last month. Once Dell has recovered, he'll be in line to reclaim his role in a Houston wide receiver corps that also returns Nico Collins, Robert Woods, Noah Brown and John Metchie, and has been bolstered by high-profile trade acquisition Stefon Diggs. In 11 regular-season games in 2023, Dell made his mark as a rookie by recording a 47-709-7 receiving line, while serving as a key pass-catching option for ascending signal-caller C.J. Stroud.