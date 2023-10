Dell is questionable to return to the second half of Sunday's game against the Falcons while receiving an evaluation for a concussion.

Dell appeared to hit his head hard on the turf when he reeled in a key third-down catch in the second quarter. He'll get examined in the locker room before a determination is made if he's fit to return. If Dell's day is over, he'll finish the Week 5 contest with three receptions for 57 yards on four targets. He also carried twice for minus-4 yards.