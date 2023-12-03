Dell (calf) is active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Dell never managed more than limited participation in practice this week while dealing with the calf issue, but the injury won't keep him off the field Sunday. With Noah Brown (knee) also getting the green light to play after missing Houston's last two games, the Texans will have their receiving corps at full strength for one of the few times all season. Dell should remain entrenched as one of the top targets for quarterback C.J. Stroud after putting together a monstrous 25-369-5 receiving line over the past four games.