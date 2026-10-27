Dell caught his only target for 43 yards and added a two-yard rush during Sunday's 27-21 overtime loss to the Giants.

Dell made his return to action after missing nearly two full years while recovering from a dislocated kneecap and series of torn ligaments in his left knee. The wide receiver was only on the field for 11 offensive plays, but he made the most of his one target. Dell reeled in a deep ball from C.J. Stroud in the second quarter, churning out a 43-yard gain. With Nico Collins, Marvin Harrison, Xavier Hutchinson, Jaylin Noel (toe) and Kayshon Boutte also in the mix at wide receiver, Dell may have a hard time getting many looks each week.