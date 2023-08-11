Dell caught five of eight targets for 65 yards and a touchdown in Thursday night's 20-9 win over the Patriots in the preseason opener.

Dell's performance was highlighted by a juggling six-yard touchdown reception along the sideline to end the first half. The local third-round pick has drawn praise during camp and had a long gain of 24 yards Thursday, ultimately leading the Texans in all major receiving categories. For good measure, Dell also returned a punt for 13 yards. In a relatively fluid receiving corps behind Nico Collins and Robert Woods, Dell will strive to keep his momentum going in Houston's second preseason game versus Miami next Saturday.