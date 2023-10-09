Coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday that Dell is officially in the league's concussion protocol, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Dell was forced out of Sunday's loss to the Falcons in the second quarter due to be evaluated for a concussion, and Ryans now confirms that the rookie wideout has been placed in the NFL's five-step protocol. As such, Dell will require full medical clearance before being cleared to retake the field, putting his status for Week 6 versus the Saints in jeopardy. Fantasy managers will need to monitor Dell's progress as the week continues.