Dell was forced out of Sunday's game against the Broncos with an ankle injury.

Prior to his exit from the contest, Dell hadn't recorded a catch. In his absence, Nico Collins, Noah Brown and Robert Woods are available to handle the Texans' Week 13 wide receiver duties. Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, Dell's left ankle issue appears concerning, with the rookie pass-catcher expected to undergo X-rays and scans.