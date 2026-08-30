Dell (knee) will begin the season on IR with a designation to return, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Dell continues to work his way back from the serious knee injury he suffered in December of 2024. The promising news is that the wideout has progressed to working in team drills and is being allowed to progress at his own pace. Dell's placement on IR means he'll need to sit out at least the first four games of the regular season, but the designation to return means he's expected to suit up at some point in 2026.