Dell (hand) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Dell operated as the Texans' third receiver for much of last Sunday's 44-22 win over the Chargers, running 22 routes on C.J. Stroud's 38 dropbacks. In just his second game since Week 16 of the 2024 campaign, Dell turned nine targets into five catches for 104 yards and a touchdown against Los Angeles. He's become a legitimate name to add in fantasy football ahead of Sunday's Week 10 date with the Browns.