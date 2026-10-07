Dell (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Dell made his first practice appearance of the regular season, though he remains on injured reserve after his 21-day evaluation window was officially opened Wednesday. The Texans have been taking it easy with Dell as he works his way back from a severe multi-ligament left knee injury, which he sustained Dec. 21, 2024. Houston has plenty of opportunity for snaps and targets behind No. 1 receiver Nico Collins, but in order to stake his claim to a meaningful role once he's activated from IR at some point over the next three weeks, Dell will need to show in practices that he hasn't lost too much of his pre-injury speed and explosiveness.