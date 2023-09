Dell (thigh) was listed as a limited participant in practice Wednesday.

Dell scored his first NFL touchdown while catching seven passes in his second game Sunday against the Colts. The 2023 third-round draft pick is poised to continue playing a prominent role alongside Nico Collins and Robert Woods for the duration of Noah Brown's (groin) multi-week absence. Dell will have two more opportunities to return to full participation and avoid the injury report ahead of Sunday's trip to Jacksonville.