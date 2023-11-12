Dell secured six of 14 targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in the Texans' 30-27 win over the Bengals on Sunday. He also returned three punts for 18 yards.

Dell comfortably led the Texans in targets on a day when Nico Collins (calf) was sidelined, but he wasn't close to full efficiency. Nevertheless, the rookie turned in a productive day and was able to find the end zone for the fifth time this season and third time in the last two games on a six-yard grab to open the scoring for Houston on the afternoon. Dell next takes aim at the inconsistent Cardinals secondary in a Week 11 home matchup that could develop into another high-scoring affair now that Kyler Murray is back under center in Arizona.