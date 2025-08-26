The Texans placed Dell (knee) on the reserve/PUP list Tuesday.

Dell will be required to miss a minimum prerequisite of four regular-season games after having been placed on the reserve/PUP list, though it remains to be see exactly when -- if at all -- Houston expects him to be ready to resume practicing this season. The 2023 third-round pick is recovering from a severe injury sustained last December. Nico Collins and Christian Kirk will kick off the 2025 campaign as C.J. Stroud's clear top two wide receivers, while rookies Jayden Higgens and Jaylin Noel compete for No. 3 reps.