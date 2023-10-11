Dell (concussion) did not practice Wednesday and is not expected to be available for Sunday's matchup against the Saints, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Dell is reportedly making progress as he works to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, but it looks like the rookie wideout would need to exceed current expectations in order to be cleared for Week 6. The Texans have a bye Week 7, so missing one contest would allow Dell almost two full weeks to recover in time for the team's Oct. 29 matchup against the Panthers in Week 8.

