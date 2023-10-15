Dell (concussion), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, is not expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

While Dell was listed as questionable on the injury report, he didn't practice all week, so this isn't a surprise. However, fantasy managers will want to wait for official word when inactives are released 90 minutes before the 1 pm ET kickoff. If Dell ends up unavailable versus New Orleans, John Metchie and Xavier Hutchinson would likely see added snaps at receiver for Houston.