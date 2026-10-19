Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday that Dell (knee) is on track to return from injured reserve to make his season debut in Week 7 versus the Giants, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Dell will be making his first appearance since Dec. 21, 2024, when he sustained a severe left knee injury that included a dislocated kneecap and damage to multiple ligaments. Through his first two seasons in the NFL, Dell had emerged as a key complementary option behind No. 1 wideout Nico Collins, but the Texans are likely tempering expectations for the 26-year-old coming off a nearly two-year layoff. Dell, who was cleared to resume practicing Oct. 7 and was a full participant throughout Week 6 prep, is expected to be in line for a light snap count in his 2026 debut.