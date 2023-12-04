Coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed Monday that Dell will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on the broken fibula he suffered in Sunday's 22-17 win over the Broncos, Ben Arthur of Fox Sports reports.

Dell finishes his rookie season with 47 catches for 709 yards and seven touchdowns on 75 targets in 11 games. He also had 51 rushing yards on 11 attempts. Dell and C.J. Stroud were on pace to challenge all-time production records for a rookie quarterback-receiver duo, so Dell's future remains bright if he can make a full recovery, but his absence for the remainder of the season will complicate the 7-5 Texans' path to the playoffs. Noah Brown and Robert Woods will likely join Nico Collins in three-receiver sets moving forward.