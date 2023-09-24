Dell brought in five of seven targets for 145 yards and a touchdown in the Texans' 37-17 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Dell led the Texans in receptions, receiving yards and targets during the upset victory, putting a punctuation mark on Houston's surprising 20-point win with a 68-yard touchdown grab with just under nine minutes remaining. Dell has quickly ascended in the pecking order of the Texans' air attack, now having produced a 12-217-2 line in his last two games while logging 17 targets in that span. Dell could continue taking away his fair share of targets from veteran Robert Woods and challenge Nico Collins for the mantle of C.J. Stroud's top target in certain games this season, with his next opportunity to do so coming in a Week 4 home matchup against the Steelers.