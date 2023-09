Dell caught three of four targets for 34 yards and returned one punt for 14 yards in Sunday's 25-9 loss to Baltimore in Week 1.

Dell, who played 37 snaps (48 percent share) was part of a four-man rotation at wideout, behind Robert Woods (58 snaps), Nico Collins (54) and Noah Brown (52). The rookie splashed during preseason action, exhibiting chemistry with quarterback C.J. Stroud. The two should continue to connect often, if the Texans continue to fall behind in games and need to play catchup.