Dell caught three of four targets for 34 yards and returned one punt for 14 yards in Sunday's 25-9 loss to Baltimore in Week 1.

Dell, who played 37 offensive snaps (48 percent share), saw a smaller workload than Robert Woods (58 snaps), Nico Collins (54) or Noah Brown (52). The rookie splashed during preseason action, exhibiting chemistry with quarterback C.J. Stroud, but that didn't really emerge to kick off the regular season. The two should have plenty of opportunities to connect in 2023 if the Texans continue to fall behind in games.