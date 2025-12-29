Dell (knee) is making progress and preparing for the 2026 season, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

There haven't been any notable updates on Dell during the regular season, but this confirms he won't be activated from the reserve/PUP list at any point during the playoffs. Dell is working his way back from a torn ACL, MCL and LCL suffered last Week 16 in Kansas City. He underwent multiple surgeries to repair the knee. Dell is signed through the 2026 season.