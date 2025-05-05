Texans coach DeMeco Ryans reiterated Monday that Dell (knee) remains without a timetable for return, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Wilson reports that Dell is making "steady and impressive progress with major steps taken" following a pair of surgeries to repair the MCL, LCL and ACL in his left knee after he was injured in the Texans' Week 16 loss to the Chiefs. There have been rumblings that Dell could miss most, if not all, of the 2025 season. In an effort to stabilize the wide receiver position following Dell's serious injury and the departure of Stefon Diggs in free agency, the Texans acquired Christian Kirk and then used second- and third-round picks on Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, respectively.