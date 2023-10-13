Dell (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after being deemed a limited practice participant Friday.

Though Dell wasn't on the field for the media-access portion of Friday's practice, he ended up going down as a limited participant on the Texans' final Week 6 injury report. Despite not having practiced fully all week, Dell may still have a chance at being available Sunday, though he'll first need to gain clearance from an independent neurologist before being removed from the NFL's five-step concussion protocol. If, however, Dell ends up unavailable versus New Orleans, John Metchie and Xavier Hutchinson would likely see added snaps at receiver for Houston.