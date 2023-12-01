Dell (calf) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Dell was limited in practice Thursday and Friday after missing Wednesday's session. The rookie wide receiver picked up the calf injury in the Week 12 loss to Jacksonville, but coach DeMeco Ryans expressed confidence during the week that Dell would be available come Sunday. With Dell and Noah Brown (knee) both listed as questionable, a full picture of Houston's receiving corps against the Broncos likely won't materialize until 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.