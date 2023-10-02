Dell caught one of three targets for 16 yards, had two carries for 13 yards and returned two punts for 14 yards in Sunday's 30-6 win over Pittsburgh in Week 4.

Dell was a popular free-agent fantasy acquisition after a Week 3 breakout (5-145-1), but he failed to build on that Sunday. The rushing attempts, however, were an interesting wrinkle. Houston's ground game had done little the first three games before producing its first 100+ game of the season. In college, Dell had five carries in three seasons while at the University of Houston. He remains third on the depth chart but played nearly as many snaps (50) as Nico Collins (54) and Robert Woods (51).