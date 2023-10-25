Dell was a full practice participant Wednesday and has cleared the concussion protocol, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The rookie missed a Week 6 win over the Saints and now is back in action after a Week 7 bye. Meanwhile, Robert Woods (foot) was held out of Wednesday's practice, though the Texans haven't indicated his injury is serious. Woods' status could have a significant impact on Dell's role this Sunday at Carolina, especially if the Texans still want depth receivers like Noah Brown, John Metchie and Xavier Hutchinson (foot) to get some playing time. Dell and Nico Collins have been the most productive of the bunch, with Woods producing just 5.3 yards per carry and the ancillary wideouts not seeing many targets even when they play a decent amount.