Dell (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Though he didn't take a step forward in terms of activity after being listed as limited Wednesday upon having his 21-day practice window opened, Dell was seen donning full pads Thursday, per DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com. The wideout will likely still need to complete multiple full practices before being activated from injured reserve, so he could face an uphill battle to play in Sunday's game against the Titans. However, so long as Dell's surgically repaired left knee responds well as he ramps up his practice activity, he should be on pace to make his 2026 debut by midseason.