Dell is listed second on the depth chart at one wideout position and will return punts Week 1 against the Ravens, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.

Dell sits behind starting wideout Nico Collins and hopes to have an impact on an offense that ranked 31st in 2022. He developed an early connection in camp with quarterback C.J. Stroud, which raised expectations for the 2023 third-round draft pick. If he doesn't produce offensively, Dell could provide a lift on special teams; he averaged 17.0 yards per return and scored a touchdown as the primary punt returner for the University of Houston in 2022.