Dell (hamstring/back) was active for Sunday's preseason finale, failing to haul in his lone target in an exhibition win over the Saints.

Dell was able to return after missing last week's preseason tilt against Miami due to minor injuries. The third-round pick didn't record a catch Sunday, but he flashed his athletic ability when Davis Mills nearly connected with him downfield on the team's third offensive possession. The Texans appear set with Nico Collins and veteran Robert Woods as starters to begin the year, leaving Dell to compete with Noah Brown for snaps as we inch closer to Week 1.