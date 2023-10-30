Dell caught three of four targets for 16 yards and had three carries for 15 yards in Sunday's 15-13 loss to Carolina in Week 8.

Dell was back on the field after missing Houston's previous game due to a concussion. The Texans operated without Robert Woods (foot), which impacted wideout usage. Dell and Noah Brown joined Nico Collins has the top three wideouts. Brown was part of the top three Week 1, but the rookie Dell emerged as a viable option while Brown missed multiple weeks due to a groin injury. The Texans have not had all wide receivers healthy since opening week, so it is unclear which of the two is the third wideout when all hands are available.