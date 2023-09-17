Dell brought in seven of 10 targets for 72 yards and a touchdown in the Texans' 31-20 loss to the Colts on Sunday. He also returned one punt for 13 yards.

The rookie was granted an elevated role due to Noah Brown's placement on injured reserve with a groin injury, and Dell made very good use of the extra snaps Sunday. The 2023 third-round pick tied Nico Collins for the team lead in receptions while checking in third in receiving yards, and he recorded his first NFL touchdown on a 23-yard catch in the fourth quarter that served as Houston's final points of the afternoon. Given his encouraging performance Sunday and Stroud's seemingly quick learning curve, Dell shapes up as an intriguing fantasy option during a Week 3 road matchup against the Jaguars.