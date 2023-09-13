Dell is in line for an expanded role after Noah Brown (groin) was placed on IR on Wednesday.

Brown will miss a minimum of four games, paving the way for Dell to play consistently in three-receiver sets alongside Robert Woods and Nico Collins, though the potential return of John Metchie (hamstring) could further alter the pecking order. In his NFL debut against the Ravens, Dell had three catches for 34 yards while playing 37 offensive snaps, compared to 52 snaps for Brown. Dell had a productive preseason, and the diminutive rookie has a nice opportunity in front of him, beginning with Sunday's game against the Colts.