Texans' Tank Dell: Shows good progress in minicamp

Dell (knee) was limited during the Texans' minicamp that ended Thursday, but he has been "running and cutting without setbacks," Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Dell continues to rehab from the devastating knee injury that cost him all of the 2025 season. While he wasn't a full participant during Houston's just-completed minicamp, he did catch passes in team drills and worked off to side. The Texans' goal is to have Dell continue to ramp up over the summer so that he can increase his activity level during training camp. However, the team isn't providing a concrete timeline for when the wideout will be fully ready to participate in practices or play in games.