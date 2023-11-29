Dell (calf) didn't practice Wednesday, but the Texans are optimistic that he'll be available for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Per Wilson, Dell had imaging done on his calf after this past Sunday's 24-21 loss to Jacksonville. Dell's injury is regarded as relatively minor, but he'll likely need to increase his practice participation Thursday or Friday to get the green light to play against Denver. If the rookie wide receiver is unable to play, it would be a major loss for Houston's offense, considering Dell has piled up 25 catches for 369 yards and five touchdowns in his last four games.