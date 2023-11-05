Dell secured six of 11 targets for 114 yards and two touchdowns in the Texans' 39-37 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also rushed twice for two yards.

The rookie wideout was hot early in the wild win, recording a 14-yard touchdown grab to cap off the Texans' first drive of the day. Dell slowed down some during the middle portion of the contest, but he came alive on the game-winning drive with a clutch 26-yard sideline grab immediately before his game-winning 15-yard touchdown reception with six seconds remaining. The 100-yard effort was the second of Dell's nascent career, while the multi-touchdown tally was his first. Dell will look to put together a successful encore to his stellar effort in a Week 10 road matchup against the Bengals.