Dell (calf) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Dell didn't practice Wednesday, so what he's able to do Friday at practice (if anything) will be telling with regard to his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Broncos. If Dell ends up out or limited this weekend, the potential return of Noah Brown (knee) could provide the Texans with added wide receiver depth in Week 13.