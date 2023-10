Dell (concussion) wasn't spotted during the media-access portion of Friday's practice, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Dell also missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, so the wideout's continued absence Friday suggests that he's trending toward missing Sunday's game against the Saints. The Texans' upcoming injury report will add some clarity on that front, but if Dell is out this weekend, John Metchie and Xavier Hutchinson would figure to see added WR snaps in Week 6.