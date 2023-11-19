Dell secured eight of 10 targets for 149 yards and a touchdown in the Texans' 21-16 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Dell comfortably led the Texans in receiving yards by a wide margin while also setting the pace in receptions. The spectacular rookie teamed up with fellow first-year star C.J. Stroud on a 40-yard touchdown grab in the right corner of the end zone in the second quarter, Dell now has four touchdowns in his last three games, a sample in which he's eclipsed the century mark on two occasions as well. Dell figures to be a key piece of the air attack once again in a Week 12 home matchup against the Jaguars, and even more so if Noah Brown (knee) sits out another contest.