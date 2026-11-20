Dell secured three of four targets for 27 yards in the Texans' 26-3 win over the Colts on Thursday.

The speedy wideout finished tied for second in receptions on a night when C.J. Stroud recorded completions to nine different targets overall. Dell has played an effective complementary role since making his return from a gruesome 2024 knee injury in Week 7, as he now has an 11-196-1 line and four catches of 20-plus yards across 18 targets heading into a Week 12 home matchup against the Ravens on Sunday, Nov. 29.