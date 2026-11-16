Dell brought in three of four targets for 21 yards and rushed once for no gain in the Texans' 27-24 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

One week after posting a 105-yard effort against the Chargers in only his second game since 2024, Dell saw a big downturn in yardage Sunday. Nevertheless, the fact he retained a solid complementary role was encouraging, and the speedy wideout seems to be playing unencumbered by any physical or mental limitations following the recovery from his devastating knee injury. Dell will look to boost his yardage back up in a favorable Week 11 home matchup against the Colts on Thursday night.