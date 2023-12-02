Dell (calf), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Broncos, is expected to play, Jordan Schultz of BleacherReport.com reports.

Dell was a limited participant in practice both Thursday and Friday, so it always seemed as if the rookie would be available for the pivotal matchup from a seeding perspective. Fantasy managers should still check on his availability prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, but it's possible Dell could see an uptick in targets if Noah Brown (knee) is ultimately unable to play.