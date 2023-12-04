Dell underwent successful surgery Monday to repair a fractured left fibula, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Dell sustained the injury late in the first quarter of the Texans' 22-17 win over the Broncos on Sunday, when he got tangled up with other players while blocking on Dameon Pierce's three-yard touchdown run. The Texans haven't yet confirmed that Dell fractured his fibula, nor has the team offered up a timeline for his recovery from surgery, but injuries of this sort typically require a 6-to-8-week healing period, according to Alexander. With that in mind, Dell looks set to miss the rest of the season, and even a return to action in the playoffs may be unrealistic, unless the Texans not only clinch a postseason spot but also make a run to the divisional round. Moreover, the Texans have the ability to activate just one more player from injured reserve this season, and kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (quadricep) looks to be the best candidate, as he could be ready to play as soon as this Sunday versus the Jets. As such, if Dell is moved to IR, it will likely spell an end to his rookie campaign. The 24-year-old has been one of the most productive first-year wideouts in the league, as he's put together a 47-709-7 receiving line on 75 targets through 11 appearances.