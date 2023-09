Dell (thigh) was upgraded to a full practice Thursday.

Dell was limited in Wednesday's session but sounds ready to play for Week 3 against the Jaguars. With Noah Brown (groin) on injured reserve, Dell started alongside Robert Woods in Week 2 and played 79 percent of the offensive snaps. He posted a 7-72-1 line on a team-high 10 targets against the Colts. Dell has put himself on the WR3 map in fantasy.