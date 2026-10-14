Dell (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Last Wednesday, the Texans opened Dell's 21-day evaluation window, with the receiver proceeding to turn in two limited practices while sitting out another. He's now taken a step forward in his second week of practice, turning in a full session for the first time since he sustained a multi-ligament left knee injury back on Dec. 21, 2024. The Texans will likely want to see Dell turn in additional full practices before reinstating him from injured reserve, but he could have a shot at making his 2026 debut as soon as Sunday against the Jaguars in London if all goes well over the next few days. Once he's reinstated, Dell will be vying with the newly acquired Marvin Harrison as well as Kayshon Boutte, Xavier Hutchinson and Jaylin Noel for playing time behind No. 1 wideout Nico Collins.