Coach DeMeco Ryans said Dell will remain in a Kansas City area hospital overnight with a "significant" left knee injury that he suffered during Saturday's loss to the Chiefs, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Dell had his left leg rolled up on while gathering in a 30-yard touchdown from QB C.J. Stroud in the back of the end zone during the third quarter. After teammates immediately signaled to the sideline for assistance, Dell's leg was immobilized in an air cast, and he was carted off the field. With a hospital stay required for further evaluation, he very well may have played his game of the season.